Headline: Fiji: Refugee should be protected not arrested

Responding to the arrest this morning by the Fijian police of Loghman Sawari, an Iranian refugee who fled Manus Island to escape the cruel and inhumane conditions on the island, Amnesty International said:”At a time when the US and Australia are turning their back on refugees, this is a time for Fiji to show that it is different.”

Kate Schuetze, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher

“Loghman is a young man who fled persecution in Iran. He has been found to be a refugee. Australia didn’t respect his rights, and now Fiji is failing to do so. He came to Fiji seeking protection. He is entitled to a fair assessment of his claim. That process must run its course. At a time when the US and Australia are turning their back on refugees, this is a time for Fiji to show that it is different,” said Kate Schuetze, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher.

Background

Loghman Sawari made headlines when he said in a video last week that he was fleeing Manus Island, in Papua New Guinea, where he had been confined for more than three years.

On 28 January, he traveled to Fiji, where he is seeking asylum on the grounds he fears persecution if he goes back to Papua New Guinea.

“This is the end for me,” said Loghman Sawari in the video, seeking to escape the cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment he suffered there, including beatings, imprisonment, living on the street and poor health.

