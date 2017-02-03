MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Fatal crash on Te Aute Road, Havelock North

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Te Aute Road, Pukahu, just outside of Havelock North.

One person has died at the scene. At least one other person is seriously injured.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at approximately 7:15pm this evening, Friday 3 February, 2017.

Te Auti Road is closed between the intersections at Longlands Road East and St Georges Road. Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible and to delay non-urgent travel.

