MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Extra Courts & Corrections funding to support Police package

The justice sector will receive an extra $115 million over four years to support the rollout of more police on the beat.

Justice and Courts Minister Amy Adams and Corrections Minister Louise Upston say the additional investment supports the work already underway to prevent crime and make communities safer. The $115 million funding boost for the Ministry of Justice and Department of Corrections is part of the Government’s larger $503 million Safer Communities package announced yesterday.

“The additional 880 police and 245 non-sworn staff will help prevent crime occurring and keep New Zealanders safe but, inevitably, it will also add pressure on our courts and prisons. This extra funding will enable Justice and Corrections to support the work being done by Police,” Ms Adams says.

Included in the Justice ($51 million) and Corrections ($64 million) funding is:

$64 million for Corrections’ rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, and more staff

A $16 million increase in legal aid

$21 million to support District Courts to handle more cases

$9 million for more judges.

“This investment builds on the National-led Government’s strong focus on preventing and reducing crime, supporting victims through the criminal justice system, and holding offenders to account,” Ms Adams says.

Ms Upston says the funding will assist Corrections to appropriately manage offenders in prison and in the community as well as continue to deliver programmes that improve rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.

“With an increased prison muster, it’s important that Corrections has the resources it needs to reduce reoffending and keep communities safe. Good management of offenders, which includes equipping them with the education and skills they require to lead productive and crime-free lives is essential for them, their families and for the community.”

The package builds on the $130 million Safer Sooner family violence package (which included 66 extra police to focus on family violence). As part of a wide-ranging work programme, the Government is also better supporting victims, reducing harm and helping keep communities safe.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.