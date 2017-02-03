Diesel spill closes section of SH16, Whenuapai – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Motorisits are being asked to avoid a section of SH16 in Whenuapai following a diesel spill this morning.

Fire service are at the scene cleaning up the road and while this happens a section of SH16 in the area of Kennedys Road and the Coatsville-Riverhead Highway is closed.

There have been two minor crashes on the road due to the diesel spill one of which occured just before 7.30am.

