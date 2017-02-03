MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Detour in place after serious crash near Lake Karapiro

Motorists travelling near Lake Karapiro in the Waikato are being asked to use a detour after a serious crash.

UPDATE – 11:23am: The detour has been updated.

The NZ Transport Agency says road users can use State Highway 29 and State Highway 27 as a detour.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 1.

Road users travelling south from Cambridge can use Karapiro Road, State Highway 29 and State Highway 27. People travelling north can turn off at State Highway 27 and follow the signposted detour.

It’s not yet known how long the road will be closed.

