MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties

Headline: DairyNZ backs down as Greenpeace launches new video

As DairyNZ backs down from a public fight over a controversial TV ad, Greenpeace has released a new video about industrial dairying and polluted rivers.

It’s called “Mildred and the Piss-Apocalypse,” and explains the science behind river pollution.

Here is a sneak preview:

The animation describes how cow urine travels down through the soil into the groundwater poisoning rivers and aquifers with nitrates.

Hot on the heels of their first hard hitting campaign, Greenpeace’s new video outlines the important link between irrigation schemes and river pollution.

“It’s a simple message,” says Gen Toop, Greenpeace campaigner, “more irrigation equals more cows. More cows mean more pollution.”

The original ad from Greenpeace showed kiwi kids splashing about in a clear stream, saying 60 per cent of New Zealand’s monitored rivers are now unfit to swim in.

DairyNZ tried to get the original TV ad banned by complaining to the Advertising Standards Authority but lost the case last month. They publicly vowed to appeal the decision but have now backed out of the process.

“We welcome the recent overtures from DairyNZ to work with them on this problem,” says Toop, “but we will continue to pressure them to clean up their act on behalf of all New Zealanders who want a better future.”

She says revelations that the dairy industry wants to extract water from the source of the world famous Pupū springs to increase cow numbers in Golden Bay, is a clear example of how far the expansionist dairying lobby is prepared to go.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.