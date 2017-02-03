MIL OSI –

Source: NorthTec – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Call for volunteers at NorthTec art gallery

Members of the community who have an interest in art are being sought to act as volunteers at the NorthTec gallery.

The Geoff Wilson Gallery is located in NorthTec’s Toi Te Pito Arts Precinct, on the campus in Raumanga Valley Road. It is one of very few purpose-built art galleries in Northland and shows a programme of exhibitions throughout the year, with an audience of staff, NorthTec students, school-aged children and public visitors.

Alysn Midgelow-Marsden, Creative Industries Education Coordinator, said: “We are always keen to increase the hours we are open, to develop the numbers and range of visitors and the range of art and creative activities we can offer.

“To help with this we are looking for volunteers to spend time at the gallery on a regular basis. You might be interested in simply being in the space, or to help with the planning and running of the gallery. Either is fine!”

Alysn said that NorthTec offers a free Gallery Studies programme for volunteers, to thank them for their help.

Anyone interested should contact Alysn Midgelow-Marsden on 09-470 3805 or via gallery@northtec.ac.nz.

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.