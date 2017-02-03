MIL OSI –

Headline: Be prepared for your adventure this Waitangi weekend

Search and Rescue teams around the country would like to remind those planning trips into the outdoors this long weekend to take precautions and be prepared.

“Whether you’re heading out into the mountains or on the water you can take some simple steps to prepare appropriately to reduce your chance of running into problems, and if you do run into problems, to increase your chance of survival,” says Senior Sergeant Jo Holden, Search and Rescue Training & Development Coordinator.

This message is particularly important for locals and tourists planning trips around the Central Plateau, including the Tongariro Crossing. A number of people have been rescued from the popular track this year, and with the long weekend approaching we’re expecting the number of local Search and Rescue call outs to increase.

Please remember to check weather and track conditions before starting out.

“The wait for family and friends while a search is underway can be excruciating, and in many cases it is unnecessary as the majority of these search and rescue operations are preventable,” says Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster, Response Manager Ruapehu.

Follow the Outdoor Safety Code if you are heading into the outdoors this long weekend:

-Plan your trip

Seek local knowledge and plan the route you will take and the amount of time you can reasonably expect it to take.

-Tell someone

Tell someone your plans and leave a time or date for when to raise the alarm if you haven’t returned.

-Be aware of the weather

New Zealand’s weather can be highly unpredictable. Check the forecast and expect weather changes.

-Know your limits

Challenge yourself within your physical limits and experience.

-Take sufficient supplies

Make sure you have enough food, equipment, clothing and emergency rations for the worst-case scenario. Take an appropriate means of communication.

The Outdoor Safety Code, the Water Safety Code and the Boating Safety Code and additional outdoor safety information can be found on the AdventureSmart website (www.adventuresmart.org.nz).

