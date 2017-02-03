MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Auckland overnight motorway closures 5 February – 11 February

The NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am, unless otherwise stated. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 10 February 2017. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Southbound lanes between Silverdale off ramp and Oteha Valley Road on ramp, 7 February

Silverdale southbound on ramp, 7 February

Northbound lanes between Greville Road off ramp and Oteha Valley Road on ramp, 7 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Greville Road northbound on ramp, 7 & 9 – 10 February

Upper Harbour Highway northbound on ramp, 8 – 9 February

Stafford Road northbound off ramp, 8 – 9 February

Curran Street northbound on ramp, 8 – 9 February

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (SH1 & SH16)

(SH16) Hobson Street westbound on ramp, 8 February

SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 8 February

SH1 southbound to SH16 westbound link, 8 February

SH16 Port westbound to SH1 northbound link, 8 February

(SH16) Westbound lanes between Grafton Road off ramp and Wellesley Street, 8 February

(SH16) Wellesley Street westbound on ramp, 8 February

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Southbound lanes between Gillies Avenue off ramp and Greenlane on ramp, 9 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

St Marks Road southbound on ramp, 9 February

Southbound lanes between Greenlane off ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on ramp, 6 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Greenlane southbound on ramp, 6 February

Tecoma Street southbound on ramp, 6 February

Northbound lanes between Greenlane off ramp and Gillies Avenue on ramp, 8 February (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Greenlane northbound on ramp, 8 February

Southbound lanes between Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off ramp and Mt Wellington Highway on ramp, 7 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Ellerslie-Panmure Highway southbound on ramp, 7 February

SEART southbound off ramp, 8 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Princes Street northbound off ramp, 8 February

Southbound lanes between Manukau off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 8 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Redoubt Road southbound on ramp, 8 – 9 February

Northbound lanes between Papakura off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 7 & 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Papakura northbound (loop) on ramp, 7 & 9 February

Papakura northbound (diamond) on ramp, 7 & 9 February

Northbound lanes between Takanini off ramp and Hill Road on ramp, 8 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Takanini northbound on ramp, 8 February

Southbound lanes between Takanini off ramp and Papakura on ramp, 7 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Takanini southbound on ramp, 7 February

Northbound lanes between Bombay off ramp and Ramarama on ramp, 6 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Bombay northbound on ramp, 6 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Royal Road eastbound on ramp, 7 – 9 February

Westbound lanes between Te Atatu Road off ramp and Lincoln Road on ramp, 7 & 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Te Atatu Road westbound on ramp, 7 & 9 February

Eastbound lanes between Te Atatu Road off ramp and Great North Road on ramp, 8 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Te Atatu Peninsula eastbound on ramp, 8 February

Te Atatu Road eastbound on ramp, 8 February

Eastbound lanes between Patiki Road off ramp and Western Springs on ramp, 7 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m.. to 5:00a.m.)

Patiki Road westbound on ramp, 6 February

Rosebank Road eastbound on ramp, 7 – 9 February

Eastbound lanes between Great North Road off ramp and Western Springs on ramp, 6 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Great North Road eastbound on ramp, 6 – 9 February

Great North Road westbound on ramp, 7 & 9 February

Westbound lanes between St Lukes Road off ramp and Patiki Road on ramp, 7 & 9 February (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

St Lukes Road westbound on ramp, 6 – 9 February

Westbound lanes between SH1 and Great North Road on ramp, 8 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Western Springs eastbound off ramp, 4 February (approx 8:00p.m.to 1:00a.m.)

Western Springs eastbound off ramp, 6 – 7 & 9 February

Newton Road westbound on ramp, 8 February

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Northbound lanes between Dominion Road off ramp and Maioro Street, 8 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Dominion Road northbound on ramp, 8 – 9 February

Dominion Road southbound off ramp, 7 – 8 February (approx 7:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Southbound lanes between Hillsborough Road off ramp and Neilson Street on ramp, 6 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Hillsborough Road southbound on ramp, 6 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Queenstown Road southbound on ramp, 6 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Northbound lanes between Neilson Street off ramp and Hillsborough Road on ramp, 6 & 8 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Neilson Street northbound on ramp, 6 & 8 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Southbound lanes between Lambie Drive and SH1, 8 – 9 February (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Lambie Drive southbound on ramp, 8 – 9 February

Please follow the signposted detours. The Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

Updates on state highway conditions and hazards and get free email alerts on a specific route by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz (external link)

Auckland roads and public transport: www.at.govt.nz (external link)

