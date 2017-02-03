Arrest made in Christchurch aggravated robbery – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Arrest made in Christchurch aggravated robbery

Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old male in relation to the robbery of a petrol station on Ferry Road, Woolston, on the night of Sunday 29 January.

He was arrested this evening and has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday 7 February.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

