Headline: Aotearoa Bike Challenge encourages people to get on their bike in February

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge is a fun, free challenge that encourages colleagues to sign up, log their bike trips and compete against other workplaces in the Wellington region.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge is being promoted nationally by NZTA. Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council and Hutt City Council are collaborating to run the challenge in the Wellington region.

It’s all about participation—encouraging workplaces to get the most people to ride a bike for just 10 minutes or more. Organisations across the region will compete against each other to see who can get the most staff to ride a bike during the Challenge (1-28 February).

It’s not about who can ride the most kilometres, but who can encourage the most people to give biking a try. The teams which get the highest percentage of their staff riding for their size category will win.

Each trip that’s logged will also go into a prize draw, so the more participants ride in February, the greater chance they have of winning a prize. More chances at individual prizes can be earned for encouraging others to ride.

The first big event on the Aotearoa Bike Challenge calendar is Go by Bike Day on Wednesday 8 February. Held at Queens Wharf between 7am-9am, cycle commuters are encouraged to stop by for a coffee and a bagel, learn how to fix a flattie, pick up some free goodies and lots more.

More than 100 Wellington workplaces have already signed up including six government ministries and the Wellington offices of Inland Revenue, Westpac, ANZ, Z Energy, NZTA, NZ Post, ACC, local councils and health boards. Over 1000 people have registered and more are doing so each day.

The prizes up for grabs for Wellington participants include a trip for two on the Bluebridge ferry, bikes for your organisation, bike accessories, movie tickets. All New Zealand participants could win a brand new e-bike or a trip to Croatia.

