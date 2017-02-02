UPDATE on search for Carrisa Avison – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE on search for Carrisa Avison

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman, Auckland City Area Investigations Manager:

Police are continuing to search Woodhill Forest for missing 21-year-old Auckland woman Carissa Avison who has not been seen in over a week.

Carissa received a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai, arriving at approximately 11am on Thursday 26 January 2017. Police are continuing to focus on the Woodhill Forest area near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads.

We are asking members of the public who have used the Woodhill Forest area in the last week and seen anything you believe may be of assistance to contact Police.

Police are concerned given the length time of she has not made contact with friends or family, as this is out of character for her. We have previously said that we have no reason to suggest any foul play, which is still the case.

We will continue to search today and a decision will be made this evening on whether the search will be suspended.

Carissa was last seen wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black ¾ leggings and a white t-shirt. She may also have been wearing a turquoise coloured snow board jacket and was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

We know that Woodhill Forest is a very busy recreational area and we continue to ask members of the public who may be in the area over the long weekend to get in touch with us if they see anything that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman at Auckland Police on 09 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

