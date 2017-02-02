MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police continue to seek Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton CIB:

Police are continuing to seek 28-year-old Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora in relation to a shooting incident in Hamilton on Sunday 29th January 2017.

The male victim underwent surgery at Waikato Hospital after he was shot in the leg once, he is now recovering.

Police attended the Sefton Crescent, Fairfield address after receiving multiple calls that a firearm had been discharged at the property.

Police believe the shooting incident was gang related and a number of individuals were involved.

We are looking to locate Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora as we need to speak with him in relation to our inquiries.

Anyone assisting or harbouring Tangiora will face charges as a result of doing so.

He is described as 175cm tall and of medium to solid build. He often has a dark beard.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, and to call Police immediately.

Waikato Police would still like to speak to any further witnesses to Sunday night’s shooting, or anyone who may have information surrounding the incident.

People can contact Detective Scott McKenzie from the Operation ‘Landing’ Investigation team at Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre