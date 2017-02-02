Police ask Brookfield residents to look out for suspicious behaviour – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police ask Brookfield residents to look out for suspicious behaviour

Thursday, 2 February 2017 – 9:04am

Police are investigating an incident where a man was disturbed at an address on Solomon Street in Brookfield, Tauranga, during the early hours of Sunday 29 January 2017. He has been described as Maori or Polynesian, aged about 20-years-old with short black hair. Inquiries also indicate that there have been incidents of women’s underwear being taken from clothes lines in the area in recent months. Police are appealing to the public to report any sightings of males fitting the above description, acting suspiciously in the area. Any information can be given confidentially to Detective Shaun Skedgwell at Tauranga Police on: (07) 231 0432. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. ENDS Issued by Police Media Centre

