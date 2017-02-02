Patient Safety Week 2017 theme announced

MIL OSI –

The theme for this year’s Patient Safety Week, 5 to 11 November, will be medication safety.

This topic has been chosen for several reasons:

the World Health Organization’s patient safety challenge features medication safety

in the in-patient patient experience survey, the question “Did a member of staff tell you about medication side effects to watch for when you went home?” consistently gets one of the lowest scores from consumers

there are a large number of medication errors. Adverse events related to high-risk medicines in particular can be extremely serious.

More information on the theme, including resources, will be announced in the coming months.