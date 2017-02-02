MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach
Thursday, 2 February 2017 – 1:12pm
Tasman Police can now release the name of the male who died after getting into difficulty at Tahunanui Beach, Nelson, on Monday evening.
He was 74-year-old Gordon Hadfield, of Nelson.
Police extend their thoughts to Mr Hadfield’s family and friends.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
ENDS
Issued by the Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.