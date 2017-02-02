Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach

Headline: Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach

Thursday, 2 February 2017 – 1:12pm

Tasman Police can now release the name of the male who died after getting into difficulty at Tahunanui Beach, Nelson, on Monday evening.

He was 74-year-old Gordon Hadfield, of Nelson.

Police extend their thoughts to Mr Hadfield’s family and friends.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

