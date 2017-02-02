Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach

Name release – deceased man at Tahunanui Beach

Tasman Police can now release the name of the male who died after getting into difficulty at Tahunanui Beach, Nelson, on Monday evening.

He was 74-year-old Gordon Hadfield, of Nelson.

Police extend their thoughts to Mr Hadfield’s family and friends.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

