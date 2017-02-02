MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Minister welcomes new Corrections officers

Corrections Minister Louise Upston today welcomed 113 new Corrections Officer graduates to the team.

“It is fantastic to see such a large group graduating and joining our efforts to keep our communities safe and reduce reoffending,” Ms Upston says.

The officers will be based at prisons across the country.

“I am grateful that they have chosen to bring their experience and expertise to the department,” says Ms Upston.

“Each of them will be a role model and have an important part in motivating some of our most challenging citizens to make positive changes to their lives and those of their families.”

Raniera Whiu from Northland Region Corrections Facility and Waka Morete from Mt Eden Corrections Facility were presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award for their leadership, professionalism and all around excellence during training.

“We need people like these. Their passion, leadership and willingness to support their colleagues, and prisoners to make a change is admirable,” Ms Upston says.

Waka, who comes to Corrections from Australia, is the first person recruited from overseas through the new campaign.

Corrections has launched a recruitment campaign to attract 600 new Corrections officers by September this year.

