Incident in Mt Victoria – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Incident in Mt Victoria

Wellington Police attending an incident in Mt Victoria where a person was alleged to have had a firearm have searched and made inquiries in the area, and have not located anyone of interest.

Police have now been stood down from the incident and cordons lifted.

