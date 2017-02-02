MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Human Rights Commission – Release/Statement

Headline: Human Rights Commission :: Community News: Call for applications

Duration: 1 May – 31 August 2017

Location: Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Indigenous Peoples and Minorities Section, Geneva – Switzerland

Deadline: 28 February 2017

The Indigenous Peoples and Minorities Section (IPMS) of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is seeking an indigenous person to fill the position of “Senior Fellow” for a duration of four months (1 May – 31 August 2017).

The Senior Indigenous Fellowship aims at giving the selected indigenous person a better understanding of the international human rights system and mechanisms, especially those dealing with indigenous issues. Through this experience, the Senior Fellow will gain practical knowledge and working level experience by directly contributing to the programmes and activities of the IPMS. Such exposure will also allow him/her to develop an extensive contact network with OHCHR staff in general, as well as other UN departments or agencies and human rights NGOs in Geneva.

The Senior Fellow is expected to return to his/her home country with an enhanced set of skills and expertise to contribute towards the promotion and protection of human rights of indigenous peoples at the national, regional or international level.

For more information on the call, please follow the link below:

http://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/IPeoples/Pages/SeniorIndigenousFellow.aspx

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.