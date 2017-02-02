MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Have you seen David Dahm?

Police are appealing for sightings of David Dahm, who has gone missing from an Upper Hutt address.

There are fears for the safety of the 29-year-old due to his mental capacity.

He is described as being about 180cm tall, of slim build with dark short black hair.

He was last seen today around Martin St wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, red jeans and black sandals.

David was carrying three bags.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts could you please contact Hutt Valley Police on (04) 560 2600, or dial 111.

