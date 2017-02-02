Loading…
Education Act Update SOP

February 2, 2017

Education Act Update

Education Act Update

Giving children a say in their own education

Kathleen Logan

November 2016

Children have not been explicitly consulted on the Education Act Update. The OCC demonstrates the value of asking children their views to inform legislation and policy. The Children’s Commissioner calls for children to be properly consulted on this Bill.

