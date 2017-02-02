MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: Drone Video project unites local musicians

Hutt Valley artist Murray Hewitt is engaging local musicians, writers and cultural groups to perform at a series of screenings of his video work The Rising Gale, which will screen at five bore and river sites across the Hutt Valley from 25 February to 4 March, as part of the Common Ground: Hutt Public Art Festival.

The footage was shot by a drone, working with Hutt drone flight school RPA Skills Ltd, and maps a path from the aquifer in Taita to Matiu / Somes Island, flying over the water in real time, filmed with artist and crew following the drone in pursuit by motorbike and boat.

At the heart of the project is the response from the community music groups to the footage.

“The film provides a way for the community to talk about its river. The riverbed becomes like a wavelength. It gives a beat, a frame within which the community may contribute,” says Hewitt.

Musical groups involved in the screenings include Taita College Poly Choir, Hutt Valley Community Choir, and sound artist Jason Wright. The locations of the screenings are also integral to the work, bringing community awareness to the aquifer, which supplies the whole Wellington region with water. Sites include GNS Science, Gear Island Water Treatment Plant, the Waterloo Railway Station, the city riverbank underneath Melling Bridge and the riverbank of the Hutt River near Nash Street, Taita. All screenings are free to attend.

Murray Hewitt lives just beyond the floodbank in Moera on the lower stretch of the Hutt River and is an internationally-exhibited video artist and The Dowse Art Museum technician. Hewitt uses film and performance in experimental ways to allow the community to express its relationship to its river and aquifer. In this way, The Rising Gale celebrates the many different relationships to the river as braids that make up the Hutt community.

Common Ground is presented in partnership with Hutt City Council, with funding from Hutt City Council, Creative New Zealand and the Chartwell Foundation.

The Festival will take place from 25 February – 4 March 2017. All screenings and events are free to attend. Visit www.commongroundfestival.org.nz for more information.

SCREENING DETAILS

Saturday 25 February 9pm: Nash Street, Taita. With Taita College Poly Choir. With Thanks To Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Sunday 26 February 7pm: GNS Science, 1 Parkway Drive Avalon. With Writers Gem Wilder, Damien Wilkins and Helen Heath. With thanks To GNS Science.

Thursday 2 March 8.30pm: Gear Island Water Treatment Plant, Hutt River End, Jackson Street, Petone. With Sound Artist Jason Wright. With thanks to Wellington Water. Bookings essential places limited: lettingspace@gmail.com.

Friday 3 March 5-6pm: Waterloo Railway Station With Hutt Valley Community Choir. With thanks to Greater Wellington Rail.

Saturday 4 March 9pm: City riverbank, Melling Street Bridge. With Ssendam Rawkustra and Mixmusicmania. With thanks to Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Produced and curated by Letting Space.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.