Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire
Headline: Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire
Thursday, 2 February 2017 – 2:46pm
Police and fire services are attending a scrub fire south of Warkworth, Rodney District.
State Highway 1 is currently down to two lanes – one is open southbound and one is open northbound.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and avoid non urgent travel if possible.
