Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire

Police and fire services are attending a scrub fire south of Warkworth, Rodney District.

State Highway 1 is currently down to two lanes – one is open southbound and one is open northbound.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and avoid non urgent travel if possible.

