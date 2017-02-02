Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
February 2, 2017

Headline: Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire

Thursday, 2 February 2017 – 2:46pm

Police and fire services are attending a scrub fire south of Warkworth, Rodney District.

State Highway 1 is currently down to two lanes – one is open southbound and one is open northbound.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and avoid non urgent travel if possible. 

