Headline: COHA Statement on Dr. Hector Perla

On the morning of February 1, 2017, it was brought to the attention of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) that a former extra-mural and Senior Research Fellow, Dr. Hector Perla, Jr., had been a party to a Title IX settlement while a faculty member at the University of California, Santa Cruz. This settlement follows a report of inappropriate conduct concerning his actions towards a female student at the university. Dr. Perla has continued to deny the validity of such charges. The relationship between Dr. Perla and the Council on Hemispheric Affairs was brief, but ended on amicable terms in October 2016 when he left our organization to pursue previously contracted employment in Washington, D.C, which COHA had been apprised of before his connection with our organization. Prior to the revelation of his actions at Santa Cruz, COHA had never been informed of any allegations of misconduct against Dr. Perla or that he was subject to any irregular alterations to his employment status with his university. Dr. Perla, in his time at COHA, fulfilled his responsibilities in a professional manner and at no point did any fellow or intern file any complaints or concerns regarding his conduct with a member of COHA’s senior staff.

COHA is a non-profit organization that was established in 1975 to promote the common interests of the hemisphere, raise the visibility of regional affairs and increase the importance of the inter-American relationship, as well as encourage the formulation of rational and constructive U.S. policies towards hemispheric nations. Throughout the years, COHA has been at the forefront of the promotion of human rights, as well as women’s rights, throughout the region. Senior Research Fellows are renowned or promising scholars who have distinguished themselves in the region. COHA’s Senior Research Fellows have volunteered to help in the promotion of COHA’s mission on a short-term basis, through providing essential support services to our Research Associates through the writing and editorial processes. Additionally, they occasionally contribute original research to the organization for publication, as well as participate in interviews by media outlets on COHA’s behalf. Senior Research Fellows are based out of their affiliated universities and do not have a space assigned to them on a permanent basis at COHA’s Washington office. Although Dr. Perla acquitted himself well during the time of his affiliation with the organization, he has, at present, no relationship with COHA.

Cordially,

Larry Birns

Director, Council on Hemispheric Affairs

