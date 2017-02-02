MIL OSI –

Source: Companies Office

Headline: Change of Registrar

On 2 February 2017 Mr Ross van der Schyff becomes the Registrar for registers managed by the Companies Office, including the Register of Companies.

Mr van der Schyff is the General Manager of Business Integrity Services, Market Services at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Ross previously held a number of senior public service roles including General Manager of Resolution Services and Service Support and Design within MBIE Market Services. Ross has also managed the Insolvency and Trustee Service and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand. Before entering the public service in 2003, Ross was a partner of a law firm heading up its insolvency division.

Ms Mandy McDonald has retired after a long career in the public service. Ms McDonald was appointed Registrar of Companies in March 2013 and her contributions have made a significant impact on the ease of doing business in New Zealand.

During Mandy’s time as Registrar she oversaw the introduction of the:

Companies and Limited Partnership Amendment Acts aimed at reducing misuse of the New Zealand registers

Disclose Register for managed investment schemes and product offers under the Financial Markets Conduct Act

New Zealand Business Number which will change the way businesses interact with government and between themselves.

Mandy was also actively involved with international registry reform in the Pacific, Asia and Africa.

Statutory Officer roles held by Mr van der Schyff:

Registrar of Companies

Registrar of Financial Service Providers

Registrar of Incorporated Societies

Registrar of Industrial and Provident Societies

Registrar of Building Societies

Registrar of Friendly Societies and Credit Unions

Registrar of Retirement Villages

Registrar of Personal Property Securities

Registrar of New Zealand Business Numbers

Registrar of Unions.

Mr van der Schyff will also be Official Assignee and the Commissioner of Patents, Trade Marks, Designs & Plant Variety Rights.

We have updated our systems to reflect the change, for example certificates of incorporation issued for companies from 2 February will have Mr van der Schyff’s name and signature.

—

