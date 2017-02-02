MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties
Headline: BREAKING MEDIA ALERT – Meet the Indian students the government is deporting
The lawyer for the Indian students being deported by the government has told the students that their appeals have been rejected and that police are on their way.
Some are gathering at the Unite Union office tonight to prepare a response.
Media are welcome to come and talk to the students now.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.