Headline: Brazil: Rio Carnival 2017

The annual Rio Carnival festival is scheduled to take place this year between 24 and 28 February. This event is usually associated with an influx of foreign visitors to Brazil. New Zealanders planning on attending this year’s festival or travelling in Brazil during the Carnival period should read this information in conjunction with our travel advisory for Brazil and recent advisory regarding the yellow fever outbreak in certain areas of Brazil.

Before you go

All New Zealanders are encouraged to:

Register your details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the SafeTravel website so we can contact you and account for your well-being in an emergency.

Ensure you have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that provides cover for any pre-existing conditions and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies.

Check visa requirements for your travel to Brazil. In all cases your passport must be valid for at least six months after your date of departure. Further information on passports and visas can be found here.

Read our information and advice on the current outbreak of yellow fever in Brazil.

You can also find on SafeTravel a travel checklist and advice about what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade can help with should something go wrong.

Safety and security

New Zealanders attending Carnival or travelling in Brazil during the Carnival period should be aware that there is a high level of violent and street crime in Brazil, which is particularly prevalent in major cities. Violent crime can include mugging, armed robbery, home invasion and sexual assault and often involves firearms or other weapons.

Street crime, including pickpocketing and bag-snatching, is also common, and increases around festive periods such as Carnival. Figures for this type of offending have been increasing. Foreign tourists may be specifically targeted for theft, due to their perceived wealth.

Tourists are often seen as easy targets and can be most vulnerable in or around major tourist centres and sites. Be aware of pickpockets and never leave your bag or belongings unattended while in public places. Particular care is recommended while on public transport, where phones should be kept out of sight. Ensure you keep your passport, any jewellery and other personal belongings secure when staying in hostels.

As a precaution against drink spiking, never leave your drink unattended in a bar or nightclub and be cautious accepting drinks from strangers and recent acquaintances. You may be an easier target for theft or assault while intoxicated.

Money

Take a variety of means to access money. A visit to the bank in Brazil can be complicated. For safety reasons, we recommend that you use ATMs during daylight hours and located within shopping malls or bank branches. Carry just enough money for your daily expenses, and keep it in internal pockets. Irrespective of the branding on ATMs (e.g. – carrying a ‘Plus’ system sign) you may need to try several machines before meeting with success. Do not accept help from strangers at the ATM machine.

Where to get help

In an emergency, call:

Police (Polícia) – 190

Ambulance (Ambulância) – 192

Fire (Bombeiros) – 193

In Rio de Janeiro, tourist police can be contacted on (21) 2332 2924, (21) 2332 2511 and (21) 2332 5112.

The Sao Paulo Tourist Police can be contacted on (11) 3120 4417 and (11) 3151 4167.

Consular assistance

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance in Brazil should contact:

New Zealand Embassy, Brasilia

Street Address: SHIS QI 09, conj. 16, casa 01, Lago Sul 71625-160, Brasilia DF, Brazil

Telephone: + 55 61 3248 9900

Emergency telephone: + 55 61 99553 8087

Email: emb.novazelandia@gmail.com

Website: http://www.mfat.govt.nz/brazil

Office hours: Mon – Fri 0830 – 1700 hours

New Zealand Consulate-General, Sao Paolo

Street Address: Avenida Paulista, 2421 Edificio Bela Paulista, 12th floor, Cerqueira Cesar 01311-300, São Paulo SP, Brazil

Telephone: +55 11 3898 7400

Emergency Telephone +55 11 99369-3064

Email: consuladonz@nzte.govt.nz

Office hours: Mon – Fri 0900 – 1700 hours

For more information on the Rio Carnival, please visit the official website.

Associated Advisories:

