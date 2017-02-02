Arrest made in Moorhouse Ave assault – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Arrest made in Moorhouse Ave assault

Headline: Arrest made in Moorhouse Ave assault

Christchurch Police have made an arrest in relation to the serious assault of a 53 year-old man on Thursday 26 January 2017.



Earlier today an 18 year-old male was arrested for the attack, which occurred under the Moorhouse and Colombo Street overbridge.



He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday 9 February 2017.



The victim is recovering well and is due to be discharged from hospital today.



Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with their inquiries and helped locate the offender.



As this is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.