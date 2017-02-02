Across the Ditch: Headlines + Earthquakes rock NZ & South Australia + NZ Beat Au in Cricket!

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Across the Ditch: Australian radio FiveAA.com.au’s Peter Godfrey and EveningReport.nz’s Selwyn Manning deliver their weekly bulletin Across the Ditch. This week: Weather + Headlines + Earthquakes rock NZ & South Australia + NZ Beat Au in Cricket!

ITEM ONE – Elections

New Zealand Election Date Set – Prime Minister Bill English has announced a general election will be held on September 23.

The announcement followed one day after the Labour and Green parties jointly held a state of the nation address, where they committed to a memorandum of understanding that they would Partner up to change the National-led Government.

And throughout this week the PM has been criticised for lacking leadership skills necessary to run the country. The criticisms spread and went viral after English was slow to comment on the US President Donald Trump’s Muslim-ban executive order.

Meanwhile, the other smaller parties are juxtapositioning to maximise their chances. And there are a few surprise defections…

August 17 – last day of Parliament

September 6 – overseas voting starts

September 11 – advance voting starts

September 23 – general election

ITEM TWO – Trans-Tasman Cricket

Ouch Peter! We beat you guys in the Cricket this week!!! That’s akin to the Wallabies beating the All Blacks in Rugby. I have to ask you… What went wrong?

Australia plays New Zealand in the second of three One Day Internationals at Napier in New Zealand today (Thursday, Feb 2) and plays the final in the Chappell-Hadleigh series on Sunday (February 5).