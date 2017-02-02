$8 million in cost cutting by Justin Lester welcomed by Taxpayers’ Union

MIL OSI – Source: Taxpayers Union – Release/Statement

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester’s challenge to Council officers to reduce costs by $8 million in next year’s budget is being welcomed as a ‘good start’ by the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

“Given the Council’s reputation as being ‘absolutely positively wasteful’, finding savings of $8 million – or 1.6% of revenue – shouldn’t be too difficult,” says the Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams. “Take for example Wellington City’s corporate welfare slush fund which saw money going to the likes of CallActive, a call centre operation that went bust.”

“Previous rate hikes of nine times the rate of inflation can’t continue. This is a positive sign from Mr Lester, and we hope the beginning of more fiscal responsibility from Wellington City Council.”

