Headline: Temporary Chairs appointed to Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today appointed temporary Chairs to the boards of Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB.

The temporary appointments come after the Chair of both boards, Murray Cleverley, stood down while the State Services Commission conducts an inquiry into allegations former employees of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Agency used their Public Service positions to advance their private business interests.

Deputy Chair of Canterbury DHB, Sir Mark Solomon, and Deputy Chair of South Canterbury DHB, Ron Luxton, will act as Board Chairs of their respective DHBs until the inquiry is completed.

Notes to Editors

Sir Mark Solomon

Sir Mark is of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Kuri descent and was the former Kaiwhakahaere (Chair) of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. Sir Mark sits on numerous commercial boards, and has played leadership roles in community, rūnanga, iwi and pan-Māori settings. Sir Mark was appointed Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013, for services to Māori and business, and received an honorary Doctorate of Natural Resources from Lincoln University in 2015.

Ron Luxton

Ron comes from a pharmacy background spanning more than 35 years. As well as being Acting Chair of South Canterbury DHB, he serves as chair of their Community and Public Health Committee and a member of their Audit and Assurance Committee. He is also currently Chairman of the Aoraki MRI Charitable Trust.

