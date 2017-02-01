MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Law Society – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Some growth in online advertised solicitor jobs

Jobs advertised online for solicitors rose by 2% between the December 2015 and December 2016 quarters, the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report says.

The Jobs Online report measures changes in online job advertisements from three internet job boards – SEEK, Trade Me Jobs and the Education Gazette. MBIE says the trend series is used as the primary indicator as it reduces the month-to-month volatility.

The other legal category which MBIE uses – “judicial and other legal professionals” – showed a 23% rise over the same period.

The All Vacancies Index increased by 1.1% over the period, with vacancies increasing in six of eight industry groups (information technology and industry and training showing the only falls) and in eight out of ten regions (with Canterbury and Wellington showing decreases).

