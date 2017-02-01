MIL OSI – Source: Consumer Affairs – New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Scam alert: Police warning on email infringement notices

NZ Police are advising the public to carefully review any infringement notices they receive via email, following a recent scam.

In the scam people receive an email claiming to be from the Police advising them that they have been issued with an infringement notice, and immediate payment is required. The emails include information for registering the fine with the State Penalties Enforcement Registry to appear more legitimate; however this is an Australian agency that does not operate in New Zealand.

Police confirm they do not email infringement notices under any circumstances. Instead, legitimate notices are processed by the officer at the time of the offence, and a follow-up letter is then mailed to the person’s address.

This scam confirms the importance of verifying the origin of all requests for money. If you are unsure about a request for money call the public number of the agency to verify that you owe them money and find out the correct payment method.

