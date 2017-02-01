MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Release/Statement

Headline: Navy to Continue Traditional Involvement at Waitangi

1 February 2017

The Royal New Zealand Navy will continue its traditional involvement and support in Waitangi Day activities in the Bay of Islands this year.

The Navy is invited annually by the people of Tai Tokerau to attend Waitangi Day activities, and plays a significant part in the commemorative ceremonies.

The RNZN representatives this year will be Rear Admiral John Martin ONZM, the Chief of Navy, and his Deputy, Commodore Dave Gibbs.

This year the Navy warship, HMNZS Canterbury, will anchor off Waitangi from 4-7 February, while HMNZS Wellington will be alongside Opua Wharf from 2-7 February.

A Beat Retreat and Sunset Ceremony will take place at the Treaty Ground flagpole on Sunday, 5 February. A 100-man Royal Guard of Honour will conduct the ceremonial lowering of the White Ensign, signifying the end of the day. This will be reviewed by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The Navy Band, under new director Lieutenant Michael Dowrick will perform several public concerts in the region from 3-6 February, including at Kerikeri on the evening of Friday, 3 February and two concerts on Paihia Village Green, at 11am and 2pm on Saturday, 4 February.

At midday on Monday, 6 February, HMNZS Canterbury will fire a 21-gun salute to observe the 177th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Firing such salutes developed from the naval tradition of visiting warships firing their cannon until all ammunition aboard was spent, demonstrating they were disarmed and had no hostile intent. Today all salutes are fired with blank cartridges.

From the outset, Waitangi commemorations have included naval involvement – first with Royal Navy ships and officers, and more latterly with the Royal New Zealand Navy, which paraded at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for the first time in 1947 after being granted access by the Waitangi National Trust.

In 1990 the Navy was presented with a charter recognising the strength of the relationship between the Navy and community in the region. The charter allows the Navy to parade on Tai Tokerau land and on Waitangi grounds.

Navy Programme

Friday, 3 February 10am-3pm HMNZS Wellington open to the public – Opua Wharf6pm Navy Band concert at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Saturday, 4 February8am HMNZS Canterbury anchors in the bay10am Powhiri at Te Tii Marae, involving Governor-General and Navy personnel11am Navy Band concert at Paihia Village Green2pm Navy Band concert at Paihia Village Green

Sunday, 5 February 8.30am-11.30am HMNZS Wellington open to the public – Opua Wharf11am-1pm Full rehearsal for Beat Retreat at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds 4.45pm-5.30pm Beat Retreat and Sunset Ceremony – Governor-General as Reviewing Officer

Monday, 6 February 5am Dawn Service 10am Church Service, Chief of Navy and Principal Navy Chaplain 11.10am RNZN Maori Culture Group perform on the Treaty Grounds11.30am Navy Band concert at Treaty Ground Flagpole Midday Guard of Honour form at the Flag Pole – 21-Gun Salute from HMNZS CanterburyMidday Seasprite helicopter flyover5pm Closing Ceremony – Beat Retreat and Sunset Ceremony

