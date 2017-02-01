MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Name release – Templeton fatal crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Name release – Templeton fatal crash
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 – 2:30pm
Police can now name the man killed in a crash involving two trucks on Main Road South, Templeton at 7:30am this morning.
He was 63-year-old Robin Vivian Drummond from Tapanui.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Drummond’s family and friends.
The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit and Serious Crash Unit are investigating so no further information is available.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.