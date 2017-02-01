Name release – Templeton fatal crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Name release – Templeton fatal crash

Police can now name the man killed in a crash involving two trucks on Main Road South, Templeton at 7:30am this morning.

He was 63-year-old Robin Vivian Drummond from Tapanui.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Drummond’s family and friends.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit and Serious Crash Unit are investigating so no further information is available.

