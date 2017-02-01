Meth and cannabis dealing operations thwarted in Hawke’s Bay – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Meth and cannabis dealing operations thwarted in Hawke’s Bay

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

Eastern Police District has concluded a five-month operation to prevent the ongoing supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Under Operation Kevlar 11 search warrants were executed at various addresses throughout Napier and Hastings yesterday and today (Wednesday).

20 people – men and women – have so far been arrested and charged with multiple offences including:

Possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Participating in an organised criminal group.

Supplying methamphetamine.

Possession for supply of cannabis.

Conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Those charged range in age from 20 to 50 and appeared in the Hastings District Court today (1 February 2017).

Police have seized over $35,000 in cash (much of which was buried), methamphetamine, LSD, large amounts of cannabis and a firearm.

Police rely on tips from the public to stem the flow of drugs, and information supplied from our community, which has been instrumental in Police being able to prosecute these offenders and take their assets.

I would like to thank the community of Hawke’s Bay for their patience and information that they have supplied Police over the past year about these addresses.

With the scale and seriousness of offending Police needed to carefully consider and thoroughly investigate the offending of these groups as well as their assets.

The Asset Recovery Unit is working very closely with the Eastern Organised Crime Unit and two Napier properties have been restrained as a result.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was used at one address, where the firearm (a 12 gauge rife) was found. The discovery of the weapon is a reminder of why the AOS is deployed to such events where it is either known or believed there are firearms present. Police do this to keep staff and the community safe. We care about everyone’s safety.

The supply of methamphetamine and cannabis has a large impact on our community, especially our youth and vulnerable. People are developing drug habits and are committing other dishonesty crimes such as burglary to fund their habit or pay off drug debts. It can be a vicious circle for some and can quite literally ruin lives.

Police were also encouraging the public to continue coming forward with information about drug activity in their area.

If anyone sees anything suspicious in their neighbourhood that could be linked to drugs, they could either call their local station or information could be left anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

“It’s really important that the community work with us to stamp out drug activity and keep people safe. The impact of methamphetamine is astronomical,” says Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

“I also urge anybody that has a drug or alcohol addiction to contact the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.”

