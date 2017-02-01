MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement

Headline: Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention

of presentation control with the Logitech®

Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker

or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help you become a

more confident presenter. Spotlight is an advanced tool that goes well

beyond laser pointing, and enables you to highlight and magnify

on-screen content in an engaging and powerful way so you can better

underscore your point.

Tweet

now

: Play it. Show it. Time it. Crush it. @Logitech

introduces Spotlight Presentation Remote for confident presenting. Learn

More:

“Presentations are nerve-wracking,” said Marcel Stolk, senior vice

president of the Creativity and Productivity business group at Logitech.

“For most, the main stumbling block is a lack of confidence – we just

get nervous. Spotlight is easier to use and, most importantly, gives you

new ways to engage your audience versus a hard-to-see laser pointer.”

Spotlight is a new standard in presentation control. It allows you to

effortlessly navigate slides and interact with on-screen content from up

to 100 feet away. With the advanced pointer system you can highlight and

magnify points on your slide in pixel-perfect detail, so the audience

stays engaged throughout your talk. Spotlight also has mouse-like cursor

control to play videos and open links, and unlike a laser, the cursor

and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video

conference.

Spotlight pairs with a powerful app so you can set the stage even before

your presentation begins. In the app you can toggle pointer mode, set

timed vibration alerts or activate more advanced functions like volume

control with hand gestures.

“We know how important reliable technology is for helping speakers feel

confident on stage,” said Lisa Choi Owens, head of global partnerships

at TED. “Using technologies like Logitech Spotlight allows our speakers

to focus on their talks, and deliver ideas worth spreading.”

Logitech Spotlight also connects instantly via USB receiver or

Bluetooth® Smart technology. It is plug-and-play on most devices and

compatible with all popular presentation apps. Plus, it features smart

recharging – one minute of charge gives three hours of use – so you will

never be caught off guard.

Logitech and TED plan to launch a worldwide search for aspiring

communicators who will be invited to participate in an exclusive

Spotlight Presentation Academy at the TED Theater in New York. Armed

with a Spotlight presentation remote, attendees will have the

opportunity to work with industry experts to enhance their presentation

skills. Through this program, the two companies aim to inspire and

support communities of presenters and idea-sharers worldwide. More

details regarding the search will be announced in the coming weeks.

Availability

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote is available today from Logitech

and Apple

for a suggested retail price of $129.99, and will be available from

additional retailers worldwide in March. For more information about the

product’s features and functionality, please visit Logitech.com, our blog

or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,

connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30

years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now

it’s designing products that bring people together through music,

gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is

a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on

the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com,

the company

blog

or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by

Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of

their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its

products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.