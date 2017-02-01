MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement
Headline: Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention
of presentation control with the Logitech®
Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker
or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help you become a
more confident presenter. Spotlight is an advanced tool that goes well
beyond laser pointing, and enables you to highlight and magnify
on-screen content in an engaging and powerful way so you can better
underscore your point.
“Presentations are nerve-wracking,” said Marcel Stolk, senior vice
president of the Creativity and Productivity business group at Logitech.
“For most, the main stumbling block is a lack of confidence – we just
get nervous. Spotlight is easier to use and, most importantly, gives you
new ways to engage your audience versus a hard-to-see laser pointer.”
Spotlight is a new standard in presentation control. It allows you to
effortlessly navigate slides and interact with on-screen content from up
to 100 feet away. With the advanced pointer system you can highlight and
magnify points on your slide in pixel-perfect detail, so the audience
stays engaged throughout your talk. Spotlight also has mouse-like cursor
control to play videos and open links, and unlike a laser, the cursor
and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video
conference.
Spotlight pairs with a powerful app so you can set the stage even before
your presentation begins. In the app you can toggle pointer mode, set
timed vibration alerts or activate more advanced functions like volume
control with hand gestures.
“We know how important reliable technology is for helping speakers feel
confident on stage,” said Lisa Choi Owens, head of global partnerships
at TED. “Using technologies like Logitech Spotlight allows our speakers
to focus on their talks, and deliver ideas worth spreading.”
Logitech Spotlight also connects instantly via USB receiver or
Bluetooth® Smart technology. It is plug-and-play on most devices and
compatible with all popular presentation apps. Plus, it features smart
recharging – one minute of charge gives three hours of use – so you will
never be caught off guard.
Logitech and TED plan to launch a worldwide search for aspiring
communicators who will be invited to participate in an exclusive
Spotlight Presentation Academy at the TED Theater in New York. Armed
with a Spotlight presentation remote, attendees will have the
opportunity to work with industry experts to enhance their presentation
skills. Through this program, the two companies aim to inspire and
support communities of presenters and idea-sharers worldwide. More
details regarding the search will be announced in the coming weeks.
Availability
Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote is available today from Logitech
and Apple
for a suggested retail price of $129.99, and will be available from
additional retailers worldwide in March. For more information about the
product’s features and functionality, please visit Logitech.com, our blog
or connect with us on Facebook.
