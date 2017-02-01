MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Hospital checks for pedestrian after parking incident

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brian Benn.

Police are investigating an incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Arrowtown.

A 35-year-old woman was pinned against a fence for a few seconds by a vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man, attempting to complete an angle park.

The incident happened near the skateboard park. Police were informed at 6pm Wednesday 1 February 2017.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be checked, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

ENDS

Police Media Centre