Headline: Hospital checks for pedestrian after parking incident
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 – 6:55pm
Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brian Benn.
Police are investigating an incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Arrowtown.
A 35-year-old woman was pinned against a fence for a few seconds by a vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man, attempting to complete an angle park.
The incident happened near the skateboard park. Police were informed at 6pm Wednesday 1 February 2017.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be checked, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
