MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Release/Statement

Headline: German Tourist Missing on Mt Taranaki

The New Zealand Defence Force is helping search for a 19-year-old female German tourist who has been reported missing on Mt Taranaki since Monday.

1 February 2017

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is helping search for a 19-year-old female German tourist who has been reported missing on Mt Taranaki since Monday.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander, said an NH90 helicopter from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s 3 Squadron in Ohakea would fly police search teams to locations around the mountain this morning. The crew will also conduct an aerial search of the area.

“The desire to help runs through our Defence Force – from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to search and rescue missions. We do our best to help the local community, in New Zealand and overseas, in any way we can,” Air Commodore Webb said.

The missing woman was last seen entering the bush on Monday morning. She was carrying a day pack and wearing a jacket.

The Air Force’s NH90 medium utility helicopters and the P-3K2 Orion surveillance aircraft flew about 230 hours on 18 search and rescue missions in New Zealand and the Pacific last year. This represented a 56 per cent increase over the 147 flying hours recorded for similar missions in 2015.

