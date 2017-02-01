MIL OSI – Source: ACT Party – Release/Statement

Headline: ACT gears up for September 23

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of September 23 as election day.

“ACT is in its best shape for years. Our members are gearing up for a long campaign, and following our successful School of Practical Politics, we’ll have effective candidates in electorates across the country.

“Delivering ACT the balance of power is vital for denying Winston Peters a role in the Government. There should be no fourth strike for someone who has been kicked out of Cabinet by three different Prime Ministers.

“ACT will campaign on unleashing the creativity, energy and enthusiasm of New Zealanders by removing petty regulation, reducing tax burdens, and fostering entrepreneurship.

“ACT will also lay out its plan to tackle poverty with more jobs and higher incomes, affordable housing, and greater opportunities in education. We will ensure Bill English remains Prime Minister while addressing the issues John Key neglected.

“I also appreciate the Prime Minister’s stating his preference to work with ACT, first before any other parties. This should help my campaign in Epsom, however I don’t take anyone’s vote for granted, and will campaign hard in the electorate on my record as an active and committed local MP.”

