Patient Updates after Christmas Eve Bus Crash

Published By   /   December 25, 2016  /   Comments Off on Patient Updates after Christmas Eve Bus Crash

25 December 2016

Twenty seven people were taken to Gisborne Hospital after a bus crash on State Highway 2, 30km from Gisborne late on Christmas Eve.

Eight people have been admitted to Gisborne Hospital and a further two were airlifted direct to Hastings Hospital.

Students and teachers from Mailefihi/ Siulikutapu College on Vavau Island, Tonga are members of a Brass Band Team and were on their way to Gisborne for a fundraising event. The team are being hosted in the homes of ex-students and other members of the Tongan community in Gisborne.

Patient Updates for those admitted to Gisborne Hospital

8.30am Sunday 25 December 2016

  • 55 year old female – serious condition
  • 54 year old male – stable condition
  • 39 year old female – stable condition
  • 19 year old male – stable condition
  • 65 year old male – stable condition
  • 63 year old female – stable condition
  • 16 year old male – stable condition
  • 19 year old male – stable condition

