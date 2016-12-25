MIL OSI –

Headline: Patient Updates after Christmas Eve Bus Crash

Twenty seven people were taken to Gisborne Hospital after a bus crash on State Highway 2, 30km from Gisborne late on Christmas Eve.

Eight people have been admitted to Gisborne Hospital and a further two were airlifted direct to Hastings Hospital.

Students and teachers from Mailefihi/ Siulikutapu College on Vavau Island, Tonga are members of a Brass Band Team and were on their way to Gisborne for a fundraising event. The team are being hosted in the homes of ex-students and other members of the Tongan community in Gisborne.

Patient Updates for those admitted to Gisborne Hospital

8.30am Sunday 25 December 2016

55 year old female – serious condition

54 year old male – stable condition

39 year old female – stable condition

19 year old male – stable condition

65 year old male – stable condition

63 year old female – stable condition

16 year old male – stable condition

19 year old male – stable condition

