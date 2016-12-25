MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: One person confirmed dead in bus crash

One person has been confirmed dead following the bus crash on SH 2 near Wharerata, south of Gisborne earlier this evening.



Several people have been flown to hospitals in Gisborne and Hastings with various injuries.



36 people are being transported to the St Johns Ambulance base in Gisborne for further triage and assessment.



Emergency services remain on the scene and the road between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed and people are asked to continue using the alternate Frasertown – Tiniroto Road route.



It is not expected that any further information regarding the crash will be released overnight.



