Headline: Three men arrested after firearms incident in Stokes Valley

Police have arrested three men in relation to a firearms incident in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt early this morning.

A 24 year-old Stokes Valley man suffered gunshot wounds to his lower arm at approximately 5:50am.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is currently receiving medical attention in Hutt Hospital.

The three men from Stokes Valley and Naenae, aged 24, 30 and 33 years-old, are assisting police with their enquiries and will be facing a range of firearms related charges.

“These arrests are the result of some excellent police work. Our staff responded quickly to reports of gunshots and immediately cordoned off the area. Two of the men, who were in possession of firearms and ammunition, were apprehended shortly after the incident when their vehicle was seen leaving Stokes Valley and stopped by armed police,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

Police have recovered the black Nissan Note vehicle the men were driving (registration JJW414) and are seeking information from anyone who may have seen it in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Hutt Valley Police on (04) 560 2600 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

