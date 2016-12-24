MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Support package for quake-affected businesses extended

Simon Bridges | Economic Development

The Government has extended the employee support subsidy for quake-affected businesses inWellington and Hurunui District, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley have announced.

“While Wellington is mostly open for business, a small number of employers are still unable to open their doors and we’re still seeing new applications come in,” Mr Bridges says.

