Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7 News  >  Current Article

Support package for quake-affected businesses extended

Published By   /   December 24, 2016  /   Comments Off on Support package for quake-affected businesses extended

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Support package for quake-affected businesses extended

Simon Bridges | Economic Development

The Government has extended the employee support subsidy for quake-affected businesses inWellington and Hurunui District, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley have announced.
“While Wellington is mostly open for business, a small number of employers are still unable to open their doors and we’re still seeing new applications come in,” Mr Bridges says.

read more

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email