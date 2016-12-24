Police seek witnesses to crash on Moutere Highway – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police seek witnesses to crash on Moutere Highway

Headline: Police seek witnesses to crash on Moutere Highway

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision between a car and motorcycle on the Moutere Highway shortly before 5pm today.



The motorcycle was travelling towards Motueka and appears to have clipped the back of a car that was turning right into Wilsons Road.



The motorcyclist received serious leg and abdominal injuries and was transported to Nelson Hospital by helicopter.



If you saw the crash, or think you might have information which would assist the crash investigation, please contact Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.



