Police seek sightings of Marama Hill – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Police seek sightings of Marama Hill

Hamilton Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marama Hill.



Mr Hill, 50, was last seen on 18 December by a family member and has not made contact with family and friends since then.



He is 172 cm tall and of medium build.



If you have seen Mr Hill in the last week, please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.



