Police respond to person in trouble in Wainui River, Whakamarama – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Police respond to person in trouble in Wainui River, Whakamarama

Emergency services are responding to reports of a person in trouble in Wainui River in Whakamarama.

No further information is available at this stage. More information will be released as it becomes available.

