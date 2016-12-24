Police respond to person in trouble in Wainui River, Whakamarama – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Police respond to person in trouble in Wainui River, Whakamarama
Saturday, 24 December 2016 – 2:03pm
Emergency services are responding to reports of a person in trouble in Wainui River in Whakamarama.
No further information is available at this stage. More information will be released as it becomes available.
