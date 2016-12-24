MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police appeal for sightings of Raglan man – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police appeal for sightings of Raglan man

Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of Patrick James Brogan, 55, from Raglan.



Mr Brogan’s car was found this afternoon at a lookout on Old Mountain Road, off State Highway 23 in Waikato, and Police are concerned for his welfare.



Mr Brogan is 177 cm tall and is of medium build. He is described as balding, with grey hair. There is no description available of his clothing.



If you believe you have seen Mr Brogan this afternoon, please contact Waikato Police on 07 858 6200.



ENDS



Issued by Police Media Centre.