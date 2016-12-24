MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Philippines: Typhoon Nock-Ten (Nina)

Typhoon Nock-Ten (named Nina in The Philippines) is expected to impact the central Philippines from around the 25th December. Strong winds, heavy rain and hazardous sea conditions are to be expected during this time.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is issuing alerts on Typhoon Nock-Ten (Nina).

We advise New Zealanders in areas affected by the typhoon to stay informed of developments by monitoring local news and weather reports. We also recommend that you follow the advice of the local authorities at all times, including any evacuation orders. Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management. It is generally considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors during a typhoon and remain well away from the sea and rivers. You should make contact with your travel provider or airline for information on any transport disruptions.

Please also ensure you keep your family and friends in New Zealand informed of your safety and well-being, including after the typhoon has passed.

New Zealanders requiring urgent consular assistance may contact the New Zealand Embassy in Manila on +63 2 234 3800.

