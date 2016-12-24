MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: NZ welcomes UN resolution on Middle East Peace Process

Foreign Minister Murray McCully today welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 regarding the Middle East Peace Process. The resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and an abstention from the US.

“New Zealand voted for and co-sponsored the resolution because it is consistent with long-held New Zealand policy positions on the Palestinian question,” Mr McCully says.

“The resolution sends a clear message to the parties to desist from actions that will further undermine the prospect of a two state solution. It calls for Israeli settlement expansion to be halted and for incitement and acts of violence to cease. These have been established New Zealand policy positions for many years.

“It is a sad fact that rather than making progress with talks between the parties, the most the Security Council is able to achieve is to attempt to stop the further undermining of the two state solution,” Mr McCully says.

